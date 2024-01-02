Kim says Korean union ‘impossible’

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delivered a stark assessment, stating that achieving reunification between North and South Korea is now deemed impossible due to fundamental ideological differences. Addressing a gathering of the ruling Workers Party, Kim highlighted that relations between the two Koreas have reached a point of hostility, characterized by a lack of commonality. The North Korean leader emphasized that the principles guiding Pyongyang's vision of reunification, based on "one nation and one state with two systems," are diametrically opposed to South Korea's pursuit of "unification by absorption" and "unification under liberal democracy."



According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un criticized South Korea's current status as a "colonial subordinate state," expressing concerns about the nation's political disorder and its complete reliance on the United States for defense and security. Kim pointed out that Seoul has essentially become a military base and nuclear arsenal for the United States, citing a doubling of joint military exercises involving the US, South Korea, and Japan in 2023 compared to the previous year. The North Korean leader interpreted this as a clear indication of the United State's intent for military confrontation.



Kim Jong-un warned that the Korean Peninsula is at risk of war due to what he termed as "reckless moves" by enemies, and he asserted that North Korea's "nuclear war deterrence" would escalate to grave actions without hesitation if provoked by a military confrontation initiated by Washington and Seoul.



These statements follow North Korea's recent declaration that the military situation on the Korean peninsula has become "extreme" due to unprecedented confrontational actions by the United States and its regional allies. As tensions escalate, the prospects for Korean reunification appear increasingly remote, raising concerns about the stability of the region and the potential for military conflict.





