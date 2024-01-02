Pentagon declares Houthi missile strikes cargo ship in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, a Houthi missile launched from Yemen struck a commercial ship, the Singapore-flagged containership Maersk Hangzhou, as it transited the Southern Red Sea. The attack occurred on Saturday, prompting the vessel to signal for assistance. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the ship remains seaworthy, and there have been no reported injuries among the crew.



Responding to the distress call, the United States warships USS Gravely and USS Laboon intervened, successfully intercepting and shooting down two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with maritime routes in the Red Sea becoming increasingly perilous.



The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, owned and operated by Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk, had previously suspended cargo shipments through the Red Sea in mid-December due to the heightened risk of attacks on commercial vessels. However, the company recently announced plans to resume shipping, citing the United States-led Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) as a measure to ensure safe passage through the strategic waterway.



Denmark, responding to the growing threats in the region, declared its commitment to the United States-led OPG just a day before the Houthi missile struck the Maersk Hangzhou. The country intends to send a frigate next month as part of the international effort to secure trade routes in the Red Sea, where Houthi attacks have prompted major shipping companies to seek alternative paths, disrupting global supply chains.



As the situation unfolds, concerns mount over the impact of Houthi missile attacks on maritime security in one of the world's crucial trade routes. The international community closely watches the developments in the Red Sea, evaluating the effectiveness of collaborative efforts to safeguard vessels and maintain the stability of global trade flows.





