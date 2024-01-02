IAA Announce Its' Latest Addition For Design Excellence The 2024 NY Architectural Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NY Architectural Design Awards Call for Entries

2024 NY Awards Statuettes - Gold & Silver

Commencing 2024 with a strong start, IAA now introduces the NY Architectural Design Awards, recognizing the world's greatest architectural designs.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commencing 2024 with a strong start, IAA now introduces the NY Architectural Design Awards , recognizing the world's greatest architectural designs, while celebrating the truly extraordinary designs that shape skylines, communities and living spaces from the past, present, and future. This award is a global platform that challenges conventional ideas, allowing you to transform your innovation, creativity, and vision into a grander scheme of brilliance and achievements.

“The 2024 NY Architectural Design Awards stand at the crossroads of global creativity and architectural heritage, where your work rises above all in architectural innovation," announced Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "In this competition, we celebrate not just the designs that reflect the currents of our time, but those that unite the most innovative and outstanding works crafted in shaping our spaces, pushing the boundaries of form, functionality, and sustainability to create structures that inspire awe and admiration."

The NY Architectural Design Awards invites a broad array of worldwide design professionals, including architects, interior designers, landscape designers, urban planners, design innovators, students, renovators, agencies, organizations and every designer / student residing anywhere in the world who are inspired to diversify the keystones of success in interior design, urban design and planning, as well as conceptual designs, honoring established or emerging individuals on a global design community of excellence.

2024 NY Architectural Design Awards Offers Multiple Categories for Recognition

Targeting architectural and other design marvels, the award now showcases a diverse recognition of design brilliance, celebrating architectural and design innovation on a global platform through 11 categories. These categories include Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Institutional Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Urban Design and Planning, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture, Innovative Architecture, Historical Preservation and Renovation, Conceptual Design, and also Student Design. Together, these categories represent the forward-thinking of architectural achievements, from practical applications to visionary concepts, showcasing the future of design.

Professional Panel of Design Jurors Evaluate Your Work

To uphold the standards of multiple design categories, the NY Architectural Design Awards has handpicked an elite pool of professionals, to assemble a group of esteemed individuals leading the realms of architecture, interior design, urban planning, and sustainable development to form the Grand Jury Panel. Each member is a pioneer, and their contributions have also set new standards for environmentally responsible design.

2024 Designs of the Year Titles

The competition recognizes excellence across one highest accolade and two winning levels: the Design of the Year, Gold Winners, and Silver Winners. The highest accolade, the Design of the Year, will be celebrated with a futuristic Ava Statuette, symbolizing design excellence & creation. Each winner, across all levels, will receive exclusive privileges and opportunities designed to amplify their professional journey and impact in the world of architecture and design.

2024 Ava Statuette

The statuette for the NY Architectural Design Awards, named "Ava", is a representation that celebrates the fusion of art and architecture. Inspired by the mythological tale of Galatea, a statue of ivory brought to life, "Ava" is a modern interpretation of this ancient story, symbolizing the transformative power of design.

IAA and the NY Architectural Design Awards acknowledges the diversity and creativity that shapes the innovative blueprints of the world. The award will officially launch on January 2, 2024 with the winners announcement date falling on May 15, 2024.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

