Japan Airlines plane catches fire amidst collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport in earthquake relief

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a Japan Airlines plane, carrying hundreds of passengers, caught fire upon landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport after colliding with an aircraft engaged in earthquake relief operations.



All passengers and crew members aboard JAL flight 516, including eight infants, were safely evacuated from the passenger plane, as confirmed by the airline. However, tragically, five out of six individuals on the other plane were reported to have died.



The incident occurred after the plane arrived at Haneda from Sapporo, Japan, at 5:47 PM local time (3:47 AM ET).



According to a Japanese, five crew members on the second aircraft, believed to be a De Havilland Canada DHC-8 operated by the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), lost their lives. NHK also reported that the captain of the plane was in critical condition.



JAL is actively investigating the specifics and the cause of the plane's ignition, as conveyed by a representative speaking to a US-based news agency.



Video footage depicted the passenger jet engulfed in a substantial fireball as it moved along the runway. Subsequently, the aircraft was observed at a standstill while passengers used emergency slides to escape the inferno, while firefighters worked to contain the intensifying flames.



A spokesman from the Japan Coast Guard informed the news agency that their aircraft was en route from Haneda airport to an airbase in Niigata prefecture to aid relief efforts following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday.

