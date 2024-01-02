Netanyahu claims Israel should have complete regulation over Gaza-Egypt border

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled a bold initiative to assert full control over the Gaza-Egypt border zone, asserting that this move is essential for the "demilitarization" of the Palestinian enclave and the prevention of cross-border attacks. Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv during the 13th week of the conflict with Hamas, Netanyahu expressed his commitment to an extended duration of the war, despite international pressures urging a resolution.



Netanyahu reiterated his determination to completely eliminate Hamas, secure the release of all Israeli hostages, and transform Gaza into a region that no longer poses a threat to Israel.



Emphasizing the need for the Philadelphi Corridor, or the southern stoppage point of Gaza, to be under Israeli control, he argued that any alternative arrangement would fall short of ensuring the demilitarization objectives.



During the press conference, Netanyahu outlined additional crucial missions aimed at restoring security in Israeli cities and settlements affected by the devastating Hamas attack on October 7. He underscored the importance of facilitating a safe return for residents and preventing the financing and education of terrorism within Gaza.



Despite international pressure to halt the conflict prematurely, Netanyahu affirmed his rejection of such calls, emphasizing the need to achieve the outlined goals before considering an end to hostilities. He praised the United States for approving the supply of additional war materiel to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), highlighting the ongoing support for Israel's military efforts.



As Israel's prime minister stands firm on his ambitious plan, the proposal to take full control of the Gaza-Egypt border zone adds a new dimension to the protracted conflict. The potential implications of this initiative on regional dynamics, diplomatic relations, and the broader peace process will undoubtedly be closely monitored in the coming months.





