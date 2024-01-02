Medical Face Masks Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medical face masks mostly refer to surgical face masks utilized by healthcare practitioners. They offer enhanced safeguarding for healthcare professionals against the transmission of infections, particularly during patient examinations, surgeries, patient consultations, and other activities. Medical face masks are essential components in healthcare environments. It is utilized in all healthcare environments as an essential requirement. Medical-grade face masks with two or three layers are often made from non-woven cloth.

Market Dynamics 3D Printing of Medical Face Masks Drives the Global Market

3D medical face masks are becoming a viable alternative to address the growing need for protective equipment among healthcare professionals (HCPs). Creating 3D models for medical face masks depends on computer-aided design (CAD) software. A personalized 3D-printed face mask is created using facial scanning, 3D modeling, and 3D printing techniques. The masks are fabricated using polylactic acid (PLA) plastic, a thermoplastic polymer derived from renewable basic ingredients and is biodegradable. For example, Copper3D, a company that produces materials for 3D printing, is actively promoting the rapid availability of 3D-printed respirators to guard against COVID-19. This initiative aims to support healthcare professionals in their jobs, driving market growth.

Growing Trend of Double Masking Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant global influence on people's lives. The implementation of measures to control the spread of diseases, or at least their rate of spread among the populace, was of paramount importance. Face masks are critical in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 disease. In 2020, during the initial surge of COVID-19, individuals utilized single-layered face masks. Nevertheless, several strains of COVID-19 have begun to propagate across different nations, exerting a substantial influence on the population in recent months.

Numerous healthcare professionals were significantly impacted, and frontline personnel had fatalities. Aerosols play a crucial role in the transmission of pathogens. As a result, researchers have devised strategies such as employing double masks to minimize the infiltration of infectious aerosols. By taking measures to prevent the dispersion of even the tiniest aerosol droplets, we can enhance the level of safety for individuals using the product. Healthcare professionals and frontline workers worldwide predominantly adhered to this pattern. This has greatly augmented the utilization of face masks worldwide.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global medical face masks market shareholder and is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period. The advanced healthcare system in North America and the growing number of older people who need frequent medical attention is driving up the number of surgical procedures performed in the region. Therefore, the number of patients needing effective medical care and surgical treatments has increased significantly.

Moreover, the market for medical-grade face masks used by healthcare workers would be projected to grow. Due to the expansion of activities in this region brought about by further technological advancements, there will probably be a rise in the demand for face masks over the projection period. For example, robotic help during surgery allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with far lower risk and a higher success rate. This is a major contributing factor to the rise in surgical operations in the US market.



The global medical face masks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global medical face mask market is segmented into surgical masks (2-ply, 3-ply, and others) and respirator face masks (N series, P series, R series, and others).

The surgical segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global medical face mask market is segmented into B2B/Institutional, retail, and online.

The B2B/Institutional segment owns the highest market share and is projected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global medical face mask market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and individuals.

The hospitals segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to expand substantially throughout the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global medical face masks market players are 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, Moldex-Metric, Owens & Minor, Adventa Health, Aero Pro, Akzenta International, and Prestige Ameritech, among others.





In December 2022, Top Mask Ultrasafe & Chic, the newest face mask from Akzenta International, is a great eye-catcher with tone-in-tone earloops. Only high-quality, skin-friendly components are employed in creating Top Mask Ultrasafe & Chic. available in nine lovely colors. The production of Top Mask Ultrasafe & Chic complies with EN 14683 TYPE IIR Standard. It has a 98% precision filtration efficiency. In December 2022, Prestige Ameritech launched ProGear's NIOSH and FDA-approved N95 Surgical Respirator to protect patients and healthcare workers from transferring microorganisms and airborne particulate materials.





