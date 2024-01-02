Oral Antiseptics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Oral antiseptics are mostly employed to hinder the activity or proliferation of detrimental microorganisms by impeding the function of dangerous germs or diminishing their presence in the oral environment through extermination. Oral antiseptics are commonly employed to reduce the microbial count in the oral cavity before and during dental procedures and complement mechanical plaque reduction. Using oral antiseptics is the best method to clean the mouth with a suitable antiseptic solution before and during dental procedures, such as oral surgery.

Market Dynamics Rising Online Sales of Oral Antiseptics Drive the Global Market

The e-commerce business serves as a promising platform for commercial transactions, which is anticipated to enhance the need for diverse products in the market. E-commerce platforms are the most recent means for selling prescription and over-the-counter medications. The market for alcohol-free and natural oral antiseptic products has experienced a significant increase, focusing on utilizing essential oils and botanical extracts in their manufacturing process. A limited number of oral antiseptic products have been approved by the American Dental Association (ADA) for over-the-counter (OTC) sales in the United States. OTC oral antiseptic medicines have shown a significant increase in sales through online distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA regions. These variables drive market expansion.

Growing Awareness of Oral and Dental Care Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Optimal dental hygiene prevents various diseases and ensures overall well-being and cleanliness. Hence, effective dental or oral care necessitates the implementation of hygiene routines, including consistent brushing and interdental cleaning, to maintain the health of teeth and gums, avoid various diseases associated with oral health, and combat bad breath. The majority of oral issues, such as halitosis (poor breath), dental caries (tooth decay), and periodontal illnesses, stem from the teeth and gums. Gum problems lead to tooth loss, cavities, infection, and various other severe conditions. The shift from conventional oral hygiene practices to comprehensive dental treatments fuels the need for various oral care products, including oral antiseptics.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global oral antiseptics market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing elderly population, higher demand for advanced dental procedures, and greater government expenditure on oral healthcare in Europe are driving the expansion of the market. Moreover, the market will be influenced during the projected timeframe by the presence of more favorable dental care reimbursement programs compared to other regions.

According to estimations, approximately 15% of the European population consists of individuals aged 65 or older. The prevalence of oral disorders is higher among the aging population in the region, leading to an increasing demand for dental procedures. These factors propel regional market growth.



The global oral antiseptics market was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on chemical composition, the global oral antiseptics market can be segmented by chlorhexidine gluconate, herbal and essential oils, cetylpyridinium chloride, and others.

The Chlorhexidine gluconate-based oral antiseptics segment dominates the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.94% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global oral antiseptics market is segmented into treatment and prevention. The treatment segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period.

Based on form, the global oral antiseptics market is segmented into solution- and gel-based oral antiseptics.

The solution-based oral antiseptics segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.01% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the oral antiseptics market is segmented into drug stores and standalone retail pharmacies, e-commerce, and others.

The drug stores and standalone retail pharmacies segment owns the largest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.93% throughout the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global oral antiseptics market players are Procter & Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, OraCare, Church & Dwight, Agrawal Drugs Pvt Ltd., Avrio Health L.P., Dabur, Dentaid, Dentsply Sirona, among others.





In December 2022, Colgate-Palmolive was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sixth consecutive year and CDP's Climate Change and Water Security A Lists for the third year running. These achievements recognize Colgate's ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership, sustainable business practices, and transparency about its sustainability efforts. In November 2023, Herbarom introduced its new line of natural solid toothpaste and mouthwash at the Cosmetic 360 event.



Chlorhexidine Gluconate

Herbal and Essential Oil

Cetylpyridinium Chloride Others



Solution Gel



Treatment

Prevention



Drug Stores and Standalone Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

