RO Membrane And Components Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Reverse osmosis is a process that removes impurities from water by applying pressure to push them through a special membrane that only allows certain molecules to pass through. The movement of water occurs from the side of the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane with a higher concentration of impurities to the side with a lower concentration of contaminants, producing purified drinking water. RO and nanofiltration membranes are commonly used as filtration methods to exclude different dissolved particles (such as big molecules and ions) from solutions by applying pressure to one side of a selective membrane.

Market Dynamics Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization Drives the Global Market

Urbanization refers to the increasing percentage of individuals residing in urban areas. Urban areas accommodate almost 50% of the global population and generate over 80% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Water contamination has become a major concern as the economy has rapidly risen and urbanization and industry have accelerated. The increase in population has a substantial effect on the quality of water in urban areas.

Moreover, the need for RO membranes for wastewater treatment is expected to increase due to the growing number of companies that release pollutants. Therefore, the expectation is that there will be a rise in the market for reverse osmosis (RO) membranes due to urbanization and increasing consumer consciousness.

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Regulations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The water and wastewater treatment sector is seeing significant expansion, propelled by both government requirements and the increasing demand for clean, treated drinking water. The RO membrane market is being propelled by the implementation of strict rules on industrial and power plant discharges into water bodies. Since these industries release highly dangerous pollutants into aquatic ecosystems and bodies of water, they utilize RO membranes. Toxic substances such as arsenic, salt, nitrate, mercury, selenium, and lead are released into the air, disrupting the delicate ecological balance.

In addition, there has been a dramatic increase in the amount of wastewater produced by the fast-expanding industrial wastewater treatment sector worldwide. Wastewater treatment and discharge requirements need to be set by environmental regulatory boards due to the alarming rate of industrial waste. Thus, in order to meet stringent environmental regulations, enterprises must have operational treatment plants. Due to strict regulatory regulations, demand for RO membranes in the wastewater treatment industry is expected to rise over the projected period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global RO membrane and components market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. The growing usage of RO membranes by end-user sectors such as power, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and food and beverage is anticipated to drive up demand for RO membranes in the region. As a result of rapid industrialization, businesses are also shifting toward the more economical use of membrane systems in water treatment and desalination units.

In the context of RO membranes, the market for municipal wastewater treatment is significant. Nevertheless, there are also a lot of potential prospects for alternative industrial wastewater treatment applications. These opportunities are found in mining, food and beverage, and oil and gas sectors. The growth of the RO membrane and component market in North America is also aided by rising R&D costs for improved technologies and an increase in the demand for water treatment systems in the area.



The global RO membrane and components market was valued at USD 12.84 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 26.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on membrane type, the global RO membrane and components market is bifurcated into thin-film composite membranes and cellulose-based membranes.

The thin-film composite membranes segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.24% over the forecast period.

Based on components, the global RO membrane and components market is bifurcated into pre-treatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessel/housing, RO membrane modules (tubular-shaped membranes, plate and frame membranes, spiral-wound membranes, hollow-fiber membranes), and others.

The pre-treatment cartridges segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global RO membrane and components market is divided into water and wastewater treatment and industrial processing.

The water and wastewater treatment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.88% throughout the forecast period. North America is the most significant global RO membrane and components market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global RO membrane and components market players are DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, TORAY INDUSTRIES, SUEZ, LG Chem, LANXESS, Toyobo, and Theway Membranes, among others.





In May 2023, Toray Industries, Inc. announced the launch of the TorayvinoTM Cassetty 310MX faucet-mounted water purifier in late May. It contains one cartridge. Pricing will be at the retailer's discretion. It will be available from mass merchandisers, home centers, appliance stores, and other retailers around Japan. In July 2023, DuPont announced the commercial launch of the new DuPontTM FilmTecTM LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements for lithium brine purification. The FilmTecTM LiNE-XD and LiNE-XD HP represent DuPont's first product offerings dedicated to lithium brine purification – offering high lithium passage from typical chloride-rich Li-brine streams and an excellent selectivity over divalent metals such as magnesium.



