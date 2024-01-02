Surbhi Jyoti Rings In 2024 At NASA Space Center

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is on an annual vacation to the US, shared pictures from her New Year celebrations from the NASA Space Center, Houston.
The actress is best known for her role in 'Qubool Hai', 'Naagin 3', 'Ishqbaaaz', and others.
Taking to Instagram, Surbhi, who enjoys a fan base of 10.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a string of photos from her American outing.
In the photos, Surbhi is seen wearing a tee shirt, jacket, and flared pants. She is happily posing inside the NASA Space Center.
Another post shows Surbhi basking in the winter sun, donning a white sweater and blue denims. She captioned it as: "Happy new year everyone...Love and light #2024innyc".
On the work front, she was last seen in 'Qubool Hai 2.0', and 'Partners'.
--IANS
sp/svn
MENAFN02012024000231011071ID1107676419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.