(MENAFN- IANS) Post war : Israel plans to hand over Gaza rule to tribal clans Tel Aviv , Jan 2( IANS) The Israel army, according to sources is planning to divide Gaza into two strips and the power to administer them will be likely to be bestowed upon tribal clans after the war between Hamas and Israel comes to an end. Gaza is likely to be divided into two and ruled by Palestinian tribes or clans rather than a single political party. As per the plan envisaged by the Israel army ,the clans would be tasked with the civil administration of the Gaza Strip and would oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid for a temporary period. The plan is likely to be presented to the Israel war cabinet on Tuesday for further endorsement. With mediatory talks taking place in Cairo ,the Israel army presenting a proposal to the war cabinet is an indication that there would be a possibility of a ceasefire. -IANS aal

