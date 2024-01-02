Japan grapples with damage, rescue struggles following powerful earthquake

(MENAFN) Japan grappled with the aftermath of a significant earthquake that struck its western coast on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming at least ten lives. The seismic event, initially reported to have a magnitude of 7.6, inflicted severe damage, including the collapse of buildings, destruction of key infrastructure, and the disruption of essential services. The impact was particularly pronounced on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, a relatively remote area that bore the brunt of the catastrophe. As the earthquake struck, residents in vulnerable coastal regions were compelled to evacuate to higher ground, with tsunami waves measuring approximately one meter heightening the urgency of the situation along Japan's western shores.



In response to the crisis, Japan mobilized a massive contingent of emergency personnel, including thousands of military troops, firefighters, and police officers, deploying them to the most severely affected areas. Despite these concerted efforts, rescue operations encountered significant challenges due to the extensive damage inflicted on critical transportation networks. Several roads lay impassable, complicating access to isolated communities, while an airport in the vicinity was compelled to suspend operations owing to structural damage, including cracks that rendered the runway unsafe for use. The disruption extended beyond the immediate vicinity of the earthquake's epicenter, with widespread suspensions affecting railway services, ferry routes, and flights to the impacted regions, further complicating relief efforts.



During an emergency meeting convened on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that search and rescue operations were a race against time to save lives. Kishida highlighted the formidable obstacles facing rescuers, particularly in reaching the northern extremities of the Noto Peninsula, where damaged roads and logistical challenges impeded their progress. Helicopter surveys conducted in the wake of the earthquake revealed a landscape marred by fires and extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster and the complexities involved in mitigating its impact. As Japan assessed the full extent of the damage, the nation confronted a multifaceted crisis that demanded swift and coordinated efforts to address immediate humanitarian needs while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery and rebuilding.

MENAFN02012024000045015682ID1107676412