Verve Therapeutics To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco.
A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's initial three programs – VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as pharmacologic targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels.
