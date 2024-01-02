Global Data Center Accelerator Market Report 2023: A $71.1 Billion Industry By 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

At present, the rising need to increase the networking bandwidth is propelling the use of data center accelerators for managing complex data sets and analytics workloads with optimal performance and rapid efficiency.

Data Center Accelerator Market Trends

A shift towards remote working culture on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and strict lockdown in various countries has positively influenced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to ease business operations. This is driving the need for data center accelerators to manage AI workloads.

Apart from this, due to escalating demand for accelerated computing, there is a rise in the adoption of on-demand graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud computing-based solutions that can run compute-intensive workloads and offer high bandwidth. This is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, gaming companies are focusing on expanding their online cloud gaming services using hardware-based GPU virtualization to support real personal computer (PC) gameplay.

This, in confluence with the increasing number of individuals who want to experience realistic online games, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, rising number of enterprises are offering machine learning (ML) as a cloud service for applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and motion detection. This is anticipated to expand the applications of data center accelerators worldwide.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global data center accelerator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center accelerator market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the accelerator type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the processor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center accelerator market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes: