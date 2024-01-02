Wellness For Women - Create Life Changing Health Programmes For Women Seeking To Improve Their Overall Wellbeing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company Logo

Leaflet

Natural Life.

Woman who is thriving, prospering, and experiencing positive growth in various aspects of her life

- Jane FeanyLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WELLNESS FOR WOMEN.This bespoke health consultancy have created specialized health programmes which enable women to thrive, prosper, and experience positive growth in various aspects of her life. The flourishing Woman health programme goal is to establish someone who is not merely surviving but actively and joyfully engaging in life, pursuing personal and professional goals, and experiencing a sense of accomplishment, contentment and outstanding overall health.Wellness For Women have created a flagship programme called 'The Flourishing Woman Project'. The ultimate wellness coaching program to transform the body, mind, and soul. health-programmesThe Aim of the Wellness For Women Health programme 'Flourishing Woman' is to produce a vibrant new woman who is a source of positive and contagious energy. Her enthusiasm for life is reflected in the following.Embarking on a self-study health course can be a rewarding and and empowering journey.Bespoke health programs are personalised and tailored to an individual's specific needs, goals, and health conditions. Wellness For Women have created 3 detailed, unique health programmes which are can be downloaded as a self study course or we provide the option to be coached through the course.Please visit for more information and the opportunity to order these bespoke packages.

Julija Brett

Wellness For Women

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram