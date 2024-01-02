Martin Basile: Between Hermetic Poetry And Trap In Runnin' In The Backyard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Martin Basile

Martin Basile - Runnin' in the backyard - Album Cover

Martin Basile, an Italian intellectual rapper and film director, introduces "Runnin' in the Backyard," his debut single in English.

GENOVA, LIGURIA, ITALY, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Martin Basile , an Italian intellectual rapper and film director , introduces "Runnin' in the Backyard," his debut single in English. A fusion of nostalgic tones and trap beats that promises to transport listeners on a unique emotional journey.Between Hermetic Poetry and Kendrick LamarHaving previously released English collaborations, such as "Good Premonition" with Gionathan, Basile now presents himself to the international audience with his first English single. The lyrics were crafted through a process inspired by hermetic poetry, utilizing a non-native language to explore the sound and emotion of words. Basile declares a strong inspiration from Kendrick Lamar's expressive vocal approach in shaping this text.Musical Production"Runnin' in the Backyard" is produced by Martin Basile, under the pseudonym NTRLY , known in the international lo-fi hip-hop scene. Chiara Ricciardi's female vocals add an emotional touch to the track.Upcoming EventsMartin Basile announces a series of new singles, this time in Italian. The next single, in collaboration with Enrica Capilli and produced by Nembo Kyd, is set for January and promises not only a music video release but also an interactive experience in various Italian cities."Runnin' in the Backyard" is now available on all major music platforms at the following link:MARTIN BASILERapper, director, imposter. Class of '92, active since 2007. His style blends the hardness of trap with the melody of neo-soul, drawing inspiration from classics of literature and philosophy.Follow Martin Basile:

Zeno Cosini

Play Hola

email us here

Runnin' in the backyard