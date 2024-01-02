Electric, hybrid cars sales increase amid sustainability shift

(MENAFN) In a significant shift towards sustainable transportation, France witnessed a remarkable milestone in 2023 with electric and hybrid vehicles accounting for a quarter of all cars sold, as highlighted in a report by the Platform Automobile (BFA). This figure underscores the growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives among consumers, with fully electric vehicles alone making up 16.8 percent of newly registered cars. Meanwhile, hybrid vehicles contributed to 9.2 percent of the total, signaling a robust adoption rate for these cleaner energy options.



Interestingly, despite the rise in electric and hybrid cars, traditional gasoline-powered engines maintained their stronghold, remaining consistent in over a third of the vehicles introduced in the same period. However, the dominance of diesel engines continued to wane, representing less than 10 percent of new private passenger cars hitting French roads in 2023. Such trends reflect a broader societal shift towards prioritizing environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprints, as consumers increasingly opt for vehicles with lower emissions.



Further amplifying the transition to greener mobility, the Association of Electric Transport Professionals revealed that France has already embraced over 1.5 million electric and hybrid vehicles. Within this landscape, Tesla emerges as the undisputed leader in the electric car market, not only in France but also across Europe. Following Tesla's dominance are two compact Chinese models, namely the Dacia Sebring and MG4, showcasing the global nature of the electric vehicle market. Additionally, the Fiat 500e and Renault Megane, representing French ingenuity and manufacturing prowess, also secured notable positions among the top electric car choices for consumers in the country.

