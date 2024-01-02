Poland deploys fighter jets to safeguard airspace as Russia’s strikes on Ukraine escalate

(MENAFN) In response to an escalation in Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine, Poland took swift action on Tuesday by deploying fighter jets to safeguard its airspace. The Polish military reported that the previous week had seen a Russian missile briefly enter Polish territory.



As a NATO member sharing a border with Ukraine, Poland activated two sets of F-16 fighter jets and an allied air tanker early on Tuesday following Russia's latest deadly missile assault, which targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the eastern Kharkiv region.



“We would like to inform you that intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is being observed, which is related to carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine,” Poland’s Operational Command said in a post on social media. It announced the activation of fighter jets placed at Łask and Krzesiny bases “in order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.”



The choice was made in the aftermath of the Polish military's announcement, asserting its belief that a Russian missile had entered and exited Polish airspace. This occurrence coincided with an escalation in Russia's attacks on Ukraine during the New Year period, culminating in the largest missile assault since the commencement of its full-scale invasion nearly two years ago.



In response, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires Andrei Ordash, presenting him with a note seeking an explanation. However, Russia countered, stating that it would not provide explanations until concrete evidence was presented, as reported by a Russian news agency.



Ordash, speaking to the news agency, remarked that the note "contained only unfounded accusations." He went on to state that Poland had "declined to furnish evidence confirming that the missile originated from Russia."

