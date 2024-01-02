Egyptian stock exchange hit significant increase in 2023

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of resilience and investor confidence, the Egyptian Stock Exchange showcased a stellar performance throughout 2023, marking its most impressive annual surge since 2016. The benchmark Egyptian index surged by 0.8 percent, culminating in an astounding 70.5 percent uptick over the year, a feat unparalleled since 2016. This remarkable trajectory was significantly bolstered by notable gains in key sectors, particularly the banking and tobacco industries.



Notably, shares of the Commercial International Bank, Egypt's premier lending institution, escalated by an impressive 75 percent throughout the year. Concurrently, Eastern Tobacco Company witnessed an even more substantial appreciation, with its shares soaring by an astonishing 98.5 percent.



This robust upswing in stock valuations unfolds against a backdrop of formidable economic headwinds confronting Egypt. The nation grappled with burgeoning inflationary pressures, with the inflation rate surging to alarming heights, eclipsing 38 percent by September. Furthermore, the local currency experienced pronounced volatility, depreciating significantly to approximately 50 Egyptian pounds against the U.S. dollar in the informal market. Amidst this challenging economic milieu, the Egyptian Stock Exchange's formidable performance assumes heightened significance.



Beyond serving as a barometer of investor sentiment, this buoyant market performance plays a pivotal role in bolstering confidence in Egypt's financial landscape. By showcasing resilience and offering attractive investment avenues, the stock exchange fortifies its position as a beacon of stability, fostering an environment conducive to investor participation and capital mobilization.

MENAFN02012024000045015682ID1107676386