Commodity markets experience formidable challenges in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, despite the alleviation of pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions, commodity markets faced formidable challenges. These challenges included heightened geopolitical tensions, China's reopening falling short of expectations, monetary tightening, a strengthened US dollar, and an oil supply cut by OPEC+.



As commodities experienced a consistent downward trajectory from the beginning of the year, the World Bank anticipated a substantial 23.5 percent year-on-year decline in commodity prices.



Sant Manukyan, Head of the Investment International Markets Department at Turkey's largest private lender, Is Bank, conveyed to Anadolu that the US Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes and the appreciation of the greenback significantly impeded the upward momentum of commodities, particularly precious metals.



The Federal Reserve, in response to persistent inflation reaching its highest level in over 40 years, implemented a total of 11 rate hikes since March 2022. Concluding its rate hike cycle in September, the Fed maintained its policy rate at a 22-year-high range of 5.25 percent-5.50 percent in December for the third consecutive meeting.



The dollar index, gauging the American dollar's value against a basket of currencies, surged by 2.5 percent in the first nine months of the preceding year, propelled by the Fed's monetary tightening policy.



By December, the price of gold reached an unprecedented high of USD2,150 per ounce as the dollar underwent a sharp weakening on speculations that the Fed would initiate rate cuts in the upcoming year. Gold recorded a remarkable 14.2 percent gain, surpassing USD2,080, while silver saw a 2.2 percent increase, reaching USD24.60 as of December 28.



Manukyan underscored that China's reopening narrative failed to materialize as anticipated, leading to a shortfall in expectations regarding a robust economic recovery and an increase in base metals and oil prices.

