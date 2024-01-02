(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Group Typing Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Test Type (ABO, Antigen, Antibody, HLA), Technique (Assay-based, PCR, Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing), End User (Hospital, Blood Banks), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to
The blood group typing market is valued at an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7%
Severe post-partum hemorrhage (bleeding during delivery or after childbirth) is the leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide. Additionally, childhood anemia, trauma, and congenital blood disorders are other emergency conditions requiring blood transfusions. Urgent and timely treatment is required to manage these patients, including transfusion of blood and blood products.
The overall increase in the number of blood transfusions is leading to the increased adoption of blood group typing methods in order to ensure the safety and compatibility of the transfused blood. This is driving the overall growth of the market.
In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Immucor, Inc. (US), among others in the blood group typing market strategies.
Antibody screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood group typing market, by test type, during the forecast period.
The blood group typing market is bifurcated into ABO blood tests & Rh typing, antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing on the basis of test type.
The antibody screening segment in the blood group typing market is experiencing substantial growth, largely driven by the increasing incidence of diseases such as autoimmune disorders and cancers. The use of antibody screening methods is also growing due to the rising focus on R&D in antigen-specific therapies in response to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.
PCR-based and microarray techniques segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood group typing market, by techniques, during the forecast period.
The global blood group typing market is bifurcated into assay-based techniques, PCR-based and microarray techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques. The PCR-based and microarray techniques segment is currently witnessing the highest growth rate within the blood group typing market. PCR-based techniques have emerged as powerful tools to accurately identify and characterize rare blood group antigens at the genetic level. However, PCR methods have limited throughput and multiplex capacity.
To overcome these limitations, microarray platforms have been developed. Microarray platforms give more detailed information about blood group antigens than basic PCR methods. Owing to the advantages of these methods, such as high accuracy over traditional methods, their adoption is increasing among end users.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region blood group typing market
The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the importance of blood donations and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditures, an increasing number of hospitals in India and China, and strengthening research bases for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Premium Insights
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Support Market Growth During Forecast Period Consumables Segment to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028 Abo Blood Tests & Rh Typing Segment to Dominate Market in 2028 Assay-Based Techniques Segment to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period Hospitals Segment to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028 Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate in Blood Group Typing Market During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Necessitating Need for Blood Donations Growing Number of Road Accidents, Emergencies, and Trauma Cases Necessitating Blood Transfusions Increasing Demand for Blood Group Typing in Prenatal Testing High Usage of Blood Group Typing in Forensic Sciences Extensive R&D in Blood Typing Stringent Regulatory Standards for Blood Transfusion
Restraints
Emergence of Blood Alternatives
Opportunities
Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Pricing Analysis
Indicative Pricing Model Analysis of Market Players Average Selling Price of Blood Group Typing Products, by Key Player
Patent Analysis
List of Major Patents Value Chain Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis Blood Group Typing Market: Role in Ecosystem
Company Profiles
Key Players
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Quidelortho Corporation Grifols, S.A. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Immucor, Inc. Quotient Limited Danaher Merck Kgaa Novacyt Bag Health Care GmbH Rapid Labs Ltd.
Other Players
Agena Bioscience, Inc. Biorex Diagnostics Human Gesellschaft Fur Biochemica Und Diagnostica Mbh Prestige Diagnostics Dialab GmbH Lorne Laboratories Limited Atlas Medical GmbH Torax Biosciences Limited Fortress Diagnostics Axo Science Maxwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd. Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd.
