Chinese companies indicate robust surge in output, new orders

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, data provider S&P Global reported that Chinese companies have indicated a robust surge in both output along with new orders. This upward trend is attributed to the prevailing indication of heightened market demand.



"At the same time, new export business fell at the softest rate in six months," it stated, it went on to say: "However, business confidence regarding the year-ahead remained historically subdued and firms maintained a cautious approach to employment, as staffing levels fell for the fourth straight month."



Towards the conclusion of 2023, there was a discernible easing of cost pressures, as the average input costs experienced the most subdued increase since the middle of the year.



Against this backdrop, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the country registered at 50.8 in December, demonstrating a marginal uptick from the November figure of 50.7.



"The slight uplift in the headline index was partly due to a stronger rise in new orders during December," S&P Global declared.

