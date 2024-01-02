One Held For Forging Documents In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Cybercrime Branch of Ahmedabad city on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly duping several people by selling fake documents like Aadhaar cards, voter cards, birth and death certificates online.

The accused, identified as Ejaj Khan Pathan, is the key suspect in a significant forgery operation.

The operation, which spanned across multiple websites, involved the production of counterfeit documents purportedly issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Pathan, operating from Fatewadi Canal, Juhapura, allegedly duped several individuals by selling these falsified documents as authentic, thereby accruing financial gains estimated at around Rs 33,800.

During the investigation, the Cybercrime police discovered a total of 29 forged documents, including two Aadhaar cards, 16 election cards, and 11 birth-death certificates. An investigation is going on to uncover potentially more fraudulent documents.

The police have also confiscated laptops, mobile phones, computers, printers, and other equipment used in the forgery operation, amounting to seized assets of Rs 52,150. The accused has been booked under relavant sections of the IPC, as well as under Section-66(c) of the Information Technology Act.

Following his arrest, the Cybercrime police is further interrogating Pathan to gather more evidence.

