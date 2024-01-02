Questions around 2023 being final year of international US hegemony

(MENAFN) As we bid farewell to 2023, a year marked by global turmoil, geopolitical shifts, and escalating conflicts, observers are contemplating whether this period will be remembered as the last year of unchallenged United States hegemony. The world has witnessed ongoing conflicts, from the war in Ukraine to a full-scale confrontation in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Amidst these challenges, tensions between China and the West, although somewhat tempered, linger in a geopolitical landscape that remains unpredictable and volatile.



The past year stands out as one of the most tumultuous periods on the global stage, drawing historical parallels to the period preceding World War I. The crux of this transformation lies in the fragmentation of a unipolar political order, where a single power holds exclusive dominance over others, shaping the global system to its advantage. Following the Cold War, the United States emerged as the undisputed global hegemon, using its influence to permeate the world culturally, economically, politically, and militarily. This dominance fueled the vision of a "New American Century," accompanied by extensive military interventions worldwide.



The decline of unipolarity is a pivotal theme in the current geopolitical narrative. The emergence of new challenger powers has disrupted the unipolar order, plunging the world into a security dilemma characterized by explosive regional conflicts, intense struggles for influence, arms races, and the weaponization of trade. Building on the trends observed in 2022, the geopolitical landscape has ushered in a new era marked by increased uncertainty and a diminished sense of security.



The narrative of a single hegemonic power dictating global rules is undergoing a profound transformation. As the United States contends with shifting dynamics, the international community is grappling with the implications of this evolving geopolitical landscape. The events of 2023 prompt a reflection on whether we are witnessing the conclusion of an era defined by unchallenged United States hegemony and the dawn of a more multipolar world order. The answers to these questions will likely shape the trajectory of global affairs in the years to come.







