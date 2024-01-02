Storm Gerrit causes significant disruptions in transit systems

(MENAFN) The impact of Storm Gerrit has rippled across Europe, causing significant disruptions in transit systems and leaving hundreds of travelers stranded. In a particularly noteworthy development, Eurostar trains connecting London and Paris were brought to a standstill as a tunnel beneath the River Thames flooded due to days of relentless rain and wind.



Eurostar, the cross-channel train operator, made the decision to cancel all 41 scheduled trains on Saturday, leaving travelers on both sides of the English Channel facing uncertainty.



Engineers reported that the volume of water in the tunnel was "unprecedented," emphasizing the severity of the flooding caused by Storm Gerrit.



United Kingdom train operator LNER also faced challenges, advising customers to avoid travel due to the anticipated "significant delays" and the likelihood of "short notice alterations or cancellations" caused by severe weather conditions. While the carrier listed numerous canceled trains on its social media feed, the majority were attributed to a "shortage of train crew" rather than flooding. Despite this, LNER offered to honor tickets for those affected by Eurostar's cancellations on Sunday.



Storm Gerrit, which has been characterized by heavy rain and high winds, continued to wreak havoc across the United Kingdom and Europe. The Met Office, the United Kingdom's national weather service, warned of further disruptions on Saturday, with gusts of up to 80kph predicted, particularly affecting coastal areas. The storm's impact was evident at London's Heathrow Airport, where airplanes struggled to land, leading to the cancellation of over a dozen British Airways flights by Wednesday.



In Scotland, the storm's intensity was felt with winds reaching 137kph, causing significant damage such as the shredding of a wind turbine in Ayrshire on Wednesday. Rail operators, including ScotRail, LNER, and Avanti West Coast, had to suspend parts of their routes due to the powerful winds, which local media described as a "mini tornado." A heavy downpour accompanying the storm added to the challenges, bringing as much as half of the usual monthly rainfall for December.



As Storm Gerrit continues to impact transit systems and weather conditions persist, authorities and operators are navigating the complexities of managing the aftermath, addressing stranded travelers, and working to restore normalcy in transportation services.





