Coastalone Rebrands As Realta Wealth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Brand Platform Reflects Firm's Ambitious Growth Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoastalOne, an exclusive wealth management firm serving independent financial professionals, announced that it has changed its name and rebranded to Realta Wealth (Realta) to reflect the firm's position as a guiding light to help its advisors and clients reach their financial goals.

The name was inspired by the Celtic word for star and aligns with the firm's mission to empower advisor success and enhance client outcomes. Realta's new brand platform includes an updated logo, digital media presence, color palette, mission statement and corporate vision. The firm will continue under Orange Street Holdings' ownership.

"We are excited to unveil our new brand to existing affiliated advisors and the broader wealth management marketplace," said Kevin M. Keefe, CFA®, Chief Executive Officer, Realta Wealth. "After months of research and deliberation, we knew Realta was the right name for us at the right time for our organization. We are a firm with a distinguished history that is aggressively evolving to meet the needs of an industry that continues to change at a rapid pace. From the move to fee-based advisory business to the mainstreaming of alternative investments to the higher service expectations of both advisors and clients, change is something that will be part of the wealth management landscape for the foreseeable future. While change can often be disorienting, we see Realta as the North Star that can best guide advisors and their clients on the journey to financial success."

Unique solutions for advisor success

Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients, with a vision of being the go-to firm for discerning advisors seeking individualized wealth solutions. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and an experienced and accessible executive leadership team.

While helping existing advisors grow their businesses is a top priority, Realta continues to seek opportunities in today's market to selectively recruit new advisors and practices that align with the firm's culture and values. The firm is positioned to help its advisors broaden their offerings, accelerate their growth, optimize their local capabilities, and assist them in realizing the full equity they have built in their businesses.

Ryan Hanks, Chair of Orange Street Holdings, added, "The past year has been an incredible one for the firm and we see that momentum only picking up steam as we begin the next chapter of our story as Realta. We are committed to investing in the people, systems and relationships to create a platform that will truly be the destination of choice for discerning independent advisors and their clients. Kevin and his team have done a terrific job positioning Realta for great things to come."

A firm for sophisticated advisors and their high-net-worth clients

Established in 1989 on Cape Cod, the firm has grown into a national presence with more than 160 financial advisors nationwide and over $3.3 billion in total client assets by delivering a comprehensive service, operational, technology and compliance platform for sophisticated independent financial professionals to provide their high-net-worth clients with a collaborative, creative and flexible approach.

"As Chairman of the Realta Wealth Advisory Council, I can honestly say I have never been more excited about the future of the firm," said Carmen Morrone, CEO, Blue Ocean Private Wealth. "The new brand captures all that is going on behind the scenes, from the committed owners to the experienced executive leadership team, to the wide range of enhanced capabilities. Advisors are looking forward to the future here at Realta, confident that the enduring values of respect, flexibility and personalized support will continue to take center stage."

About Realta Wealth

Realta Wealth, located in Wilmington, Delaware, is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. Realta Wealth is comprised of Realta Equities, Inc., a FINRA registered independent broker-dealer, and Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and a team of experienced and accessible executive leadership. The name Realta reflects the firm's position as a guiding light that is committed to helping its advisors and clients reach their financial goals. Learn more at .

Media Contacts:

Lorene Yue or Kevin Danaher

424 317 4854 or 424 317 4856

[email protected]

or [email protected]

SOURCE Realta Wealth