Quantum Fluctuation In The Process Of Alpha Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix & Quantum Antigravity Sigma Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infinite Outer Space

pacific coast february 2022

The Book is the greatest wonder that is accomplished to rehabilitate and Satisfy human Curiosity in all level of life.

The main aim of scientific research is to examine the strategies that can be matched to increase the effectiveness of knowledge in Cosmology and Technology.

- The best way to predict the future is to create it

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mostini Planet is a book written by Josammy Samba Ganga, American researcher and creator of a fictional planet.

The book deals with the real activities of the universe and the influence of cosmic laws in the Andromeda galaxy, where the planet Mostini is located. According to the author, the planet Mostini also has three stars that revolve around it and different types of creatures and civilizations. The book is intended to enlighten readers about the mysteries of the universe and gravity. Josammy Samba Ganga was inspired to write Mostini Planet by his curiosity and passion for astronomy, a field of study that explores the phenomenon and origin of the universe. He wanted to share his knowledge and ideas about the mysteries of the universe and gravity with readers. He also created a fictional planet and its inhabitants to illustrate the influence of cosmic laws in the Andromeda Galaxy.

He used his imagination and creativity to write a book that was both educational and entertaining. Alpha & Omega Sigma ZG Thermodynamic Matrix: This is a cosmic law that governs the formation and evolution of planets, solar systems, galaxies and the entire universe. It explains how gravity, temperature, pressure and energy interact and influence the structure and dynamics of cosmic bodies.

Quantum Matrix Antigravity Sigma ZG: This is a cosmic law that describes the phenomenon of antigravity, which is the opposite of gravity. It explains how certain objects or particles can defy gravity and move in the opposite direction. It also explains how antigravity can affect the behavior and properties of matter and energy. Prolific writer-researcher whose work is recognized throughout the world and rewarded by obtaining five patents, including four American patents and an international PCT patent.

Josammy Samba Ganga published his work in three volumes which describes the mysteries of the universe and gravity. The author highlights the cosmic formation of cosmic bodies by gravity, microcrack extension stress stability as well as dark energy.

The author also explains the importance of thermodynamics in the studies of physicochemical phenomena and the impact of the fundamental force thermodynamic force of stability in the system of living things.

A process that leads to finding solutions to incurable diseases and improving life expectancy on this planet. Josammy Samba Ganga explains the reactivity of the universe in connection with the laws and composition which represent Dark energy and Dark matter (95%). With Alpha and Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix technology, josammy Samba Ganga sheds light on "the great mysteries of the universe", namely: the reactivity of dark energy; black hole reactivity; the reactivity of the universe before and after the big bang; the formation of the planets; the fate of the universe; the purpose of the universe reactivities ; the reactivity of galaxies; the expansion of the universe; the probability of locating exoplanets capable of developing life; the appearance of life. According to critics, Josammy Samba Ganga's work is one of the best electronic books on thermodynamics.

The author, who has been involved in research since a young age, has captured the attention of the electorate through his work explaining a new technology. The technology“Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix” explains and displays all reactivities, actions and interactions of universe entities on the macroscopic and microscopic scale. Josammy Samba Ganga's theory was validated and recommended by Adel Ben Lakhdar Oueslati, associate professor in chemical engineering process technology at the University of Monastir, in Tunis, Tunisia, and consultant in industrial and energy process engineering.

Josammy Samba Ganga has developed technology susceptible to improve the comprehension of science, astronomy, and astrophysics called "Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix". According to the author, this technology makes is susceptible to resolve all the scientific enigmas linked to our universe. He explained this method in his book entitled <<Mostini Planet Next Level the World with Josammy Technology Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix>>, published in 2021 by Paramount Editions in the United States of America. The book was awarded "best eBook on thermodynamics in the United States. Since primitivism, man has dedicated himself to the conquest of the world, with essential allies' philosophy, science and technology. After decades of astrophysical and cosmological research and experiments, some of the greatest mysteries of our universe are being revealed. It is therefore a big step forward in the understanding of the universe.

Josammy Samba Ganga is the first man in world history to discover the real reactivities of these cosmic laws. He says that these cosmic laws are the ones that govern the universe and that they can solve all scientific enigmas and mysteries. He uses his book, Mostini Planet, to illustrate the influence of these cosmic laws in the galaxy of Andromeda, where his fictional planet is located in Andromeda galaxy. Josammy Samba Ganga is a very talented and creative researcher who has made some remarkable discoveries and inventions.

He has five patents to his name, four of which are in the US, and one is international PCT with the creation and discoveries of 100 new chemical and biochemical formulas. He is the first man in the world history to discover the real reactivities of some cosmic laws that govern the universe, such as Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Matrix Sigma ZG and Quantum Matrix Antigravity Sigma ZG Matrix. In his book titled Mostini Planet Next Level the World with Josammy Technology. Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix. Josammy Ganga delves into the mysteries of the universe, shedding light on enigma of gravity.

He aims to provide clarity to scientists, philosophers, and lay people who have grabbed with the concept's gravity. throughout history. By exploring the reactivities of planetary formations, Solar systems, and the cosmos, Josammy Ganga Samba unveil the profonde influence of the Alpha & Omega Thermodynamic Sigma ZG Matrix. Josammy Samba Ganga has been personally granted by five, four US (USA USPTO) patent and one international PCT Patent on Antimicrobial Skin Technology.









josammy Samna Ganga

Josammy Samba Ganga

+1 619-381-5234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The Fundamental Thermodynamic Force Stability