Fairfax County Park Authority, VA, Enhances Operational Efficiency By Expanding Opengov Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairfax County Park Authority will now enjoy a single system of truth for asset management and work orders, and enhanced reporting for all levels of leadership.

WAUWATOSA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate paper-based tasks and manual processes from its asset management work, the Fairfax County Park Authority, VA, was searching for a new solution. After an exhaustive search, it chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for our nation's local governments.Located near Washington D.C., leadership in the Fairfax County Park Authority, VA, were determined to modernize their processes. In the search for a new solution, the Authority prioritized finding a system that would offer better visibility into the status of capital assets and the ability to manage and track asset maintenance. Cartegraph Asset Management was the obvious choice, standing out for its GIS integration and mobile application capabilities.Fairfax County Park Authority will now enjoy a single system of truth for asset management and work orders, and enhanced reporting for all levels of leadership. With OpenGov, operations will be housed in a central database and updated in real-time by field crews using mobile devices.The Fairfax County Park Authority, VA, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

