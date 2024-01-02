Lifestyle Medicine Panel Including Gut Health Expert To Discuss Patient With Crohn's Disease

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This month's Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds will feature Dr. Will Bulsiewicz and an expert panel analyzing a case of a young adult with Crohn's disease.

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), as part of its innovative Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds (LMGR), will feature the renowned gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI as the guest panelist at its presentation on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 7:30 Eastern Time. Dr. Bulsiewicz, along with a panel of other distinguished medical experts, will give advice on a case of long-term Crohn's disease in a young adult experiencing continued significant symptoms, despite aggressive GI management.LMGR is an interactive Zoom webinar that gives health professionals everywhere the opportunity to learn from experienced clinicians how principles of lifestyle change can help patients even in dire medical situations. Any health professional may register here and will receive one free continuing medical education (CME) credit.ABOUT WILL BULSIEWICZ, MD, MSCIDr. Bulsiewicz, known as "Dr. B" @TheGutHealthMD, is the New York Times bestselling author of Fiber Fueled and The Fiber Fueled Cookbook, an award-winning gastroenterologist, and an internationally recognized gut health expert. He has dedicated his life to learning how to heal the gut from the inside out. Dr. Bulsiewicz completed a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University, an MD from Georgetown University, and a master's in clinical investigation from Northwestern University. He was the chief medical resident at Northwestern and the chief gastroenterology fellow at University of North Carolina, and he received the highest award given by both his residency and fellowship.ABOUT LIFESTYLE MEDICINE GRAND ROUNDS (LMGR)In the format of Grand Rounds familiar to every physician, RLMI partners with IHA, a part of Trinity Health system based in Michigan, to enable clinicians everywhere to consider cases from the perspective of Lifestyle Medicine (LM), which focuses on lifestyle measures like plant-based diet, exercise, and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. Each month a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of LM experts in a Zoom meeting. Panelists have included well-known experts in the field such as Michael Greger, MD; Neal Barnard, MD; Garth Davis, MD; Michael Klaper, MD; and John McDougall, MD.Launched in November 2021, LMGR provides valuable education and support to clinicians seeking to learn about Lifestyle Medicine and incorporate it in their practice. It is open to all health care providers, not just medical professionals, with the goal of reaching both seasoned LM practitioners and those new to the field. The free webinar has been approved for continuing medical education (CME) credit: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit TM. Upcoming sessions are open for registration here .Webinars are recorded and previous sessions may be viewed on the RLMI YouTube channel.Case ideas and other suggestions may be sent to ...

