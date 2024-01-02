Town Of Smithtown, NY, Grows Partnership With Opengov To Modernize Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to upgrade its approach to asset management, the Town of Smithtown, NY, was on the hunt for a new solution. After its search, it chose to grow its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in software for our nation's local governments.Located an hour outside New York City, leadership in the Town of Smithtown was determined to modernize their processes. In the search for a new system, the Town of Smithtown prioritized finding a platform that would improve visibility into the status of capital assets and enable maintenance asset maintenance tracking. It also wanted to find a system that integrated with the Town's GIS and GPS systems and provided a mobile application for work in the field. Cartegraph Asset Management was the clear choice, standing out for its robust GIS integration, sophisticated mobile app, and award-winning customer support.The Town of Smithtown can now enjoy clear visibility on its asset inventory and inspection status, and comprehensive asset management data and reports. With OpenGov, operations will be housed in a central database and updated in real-time by field crews using mobile devices.The Town of Smithtown joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

