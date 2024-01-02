Fontana Unified School District, CA, Scales Up Partnership With Opengov To Enhance Procurement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to provide greater support to its procurement team by leveraging modern, purpose-built tools, the Fontana Unified School District in California was looking for a robust, streamlined solution. It found the answer by scaling up its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for local government known for enhancing efficiency and modernizing processes.Located in San Bernardino, leadership in the Fontana Unified School District was determined to modernize its procurement processes. In the search for a new platform, the District focused on finding a system that would eliminate the need for Excel and generally streamline solicitation development. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to quickly create and post solicitations, efficient scope and evaluations, and contract communications, making it the ideal choice for the District.OpenGov Procurement is set to transform the District's procurement operations. The software promises to reduce the time needed for solicitation development, eliminate unnecessary emails and meetings, and provide a cloud-based solution for staff to work outside the office. Additionally, the system offers automatic addenda and acknowledgment and facilitates back-and-forth communication for evaluations, all contributing to a more efficient and intuitive vendor experience.Fontana Unified School District joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for government needs. This strategic move marks a significant step in the District's commitment to operational excellence and innovation.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

