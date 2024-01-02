Project Argus Receives Authorisation To Be An Authorised Agent Of Speed Limiters Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leaders in Speed Limiting Intelligence

SafeSpeed Device

SafeSpeed

Project Argus Pte Ltd Received Authorisation From The Singapore Traffic Police To Be An Authorised Agent For The Supply Of Speed Limiters

- Janet WongSINGAPORE, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Project Argus is proud to announce its official approval as an Authorised Agent (AA) by the Singapore Traffic Police (TP) for the supply of Speed Limiters, which meet the requirements as defined in the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Speed Limiter) Rules. This significant milestone allows Project Argus to supply the latest technology to fleet owners who fall into the category of the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Speed Limiters) Rules 2015.The speed limiter regime aims to improve road safety and driving behaviour. It complements other measures intended to reduce fatalities and injuries among all road users.The Singapore Traffic Police (TP) requires that vehicles with a maximum laden weight of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg (inclusive) to be installed with speed limiters, to ensure that such vehicles do not go beyond the speed limit of 60 km per hour.In 2021, according to official published figures on the number of Vehicles Involved In Fatal And Injury Road Accidents By Type (2008-2021), Goods Vans & Pick Ups and Lorry Tipper Truck & Trailer were involved in 577 and 869 respectively. And in a bid to improve the safety of transporting construction workers in Singapore, Dr Amy Khor previously announced in March 2022 that the Singapore Government would require all lorries with a laden weight of more than 3,500kg to install speed limiters, and designate a "vehicle person-in-charge" to ensure that the driver remains alert.Project Argus, the authorised supplier of SafeSpeed, which is a state-of-the-art speed limiter device. The speed limiter is installed to restrict the vehicle from exceeding speeds in excess of 60 km per hour. The device is installed into the vehicle by trained technicians to prevent over speeding against the prescribed speed limit. Janet Wong, Fusion Centre Manager of Project Argus said,“Project Argus is able to supply the Speed Limiter to Authorised Agents (AA) who would be trained by our team of professionals with extensive experience in speed limiter installation.”SafeSpeed, an advanced intelligent speed management device, is engineered to automatically adjust a vehicle's speed in accordance with the posted speed limits. This innovative technology plays a crucial role in mitigating the risks associated with speed-related crashes, making it a critical component in the pursuit of road safety. Janet Wong commented“Once installed, fleet owners will have the opportunity to upgrade the speed limiter to dynamic speed limiting on all Singapore roads to ensure that their vehicles always travel at the prescribed legal speed limit. This would provide a total solution to greater road safety as well as help reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions.”Janet Wong said“Project Argus is deeply committed to Singapore Government initiative and that of the Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. By leveraging our technological expertise, we are dedicated to contributing significantly to this global endeavour.”Under the Road Traffic Act (RTA), Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) determines the speed limits while Traffic Police enforces action against speed limit offenders. A speed limiter can only be fitted by an Authorised Agent (AA). An AA is one who undertakes any of the following services relating to speed limiters in Singapore –.Supply;.Installation;.Rectification; or.Inspection of vehicles (fitted with an ECU-based speed limiter).Only Singapore Traffic Police can issue authorisation certificates and appoint AAs. AAs are to keep installation and rectification records of speed limiters for a period of not less than 10 years."Cultivating a safer future on our roads is not just a goal, it's a necessity," said Tony Lugg, CEO of Project Argus. "With the integration of SafeSpeed into our road systems, we are taking a significant stride towards transforming how we approach road safety. This technology is more than just an advancement; it is a commitment to preserving lives. As an approved Authorised Agent of Singapore Traffic Police is a milestone in our journey towards achieving Vision Zero. We are dedicated to making a tangible impact and ensuring that every journey is a safe one."Project Argus invites media representatives, stakeholders in road safety, and the public to join us in this important mission. Through our efforts and collaborations, we are dedicated to paving the way towards a safer future for all road users.For more information about SafeSpeed and our initiatives in road safety, please contact:For additional information or media inquiries, please get in touch with the Regional Fusion Centre Manager via email at ... or contact at ... or visit our website at

Tony Lugg

Project Argus Pte Ltd

+65 9236 3500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Safer Cities with SafeSpeed