Sri Lanka To Establish A High Commission In New Zealand

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lankan Government has decided to establish a High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Government said the move will help further boost diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution submitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry to establish a High Commission in Wellington.

“Sri Lanka imports milk powder from New Zealand and also several Sri Lankan youth study in New Zealand,” Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said.

Sri Lanka currently has only a Consulate in Wellington.

New Zealand opened its first High Commission in Colombo in August 2021. (Colombo Gazette)