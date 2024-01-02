Performer Akilbek Allan:“In This Life, The Only Thing We Can Do Is Be Human.”

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Where did the popularity of musical artist Akilbek Allan come from, his track has 172 million views on TikTok, and young performer and producer are gaining momentum in the popularity of the music field.

The creative personality Akilbek Allan sets powerful trends in social networks. We have collected more well-known facts about Akilbek Allan, his work in the music industry. The viral track Akilbek Allan (itsakilbek ) on TikTok has collected more than 172 million views, and not only, TikTok users have created their trending videos for the track 192 thousand times, thanks to TikTok users Akilbek (itsakilbek ) has become a more famous musician and producer. And not only TikTok, but also YouTube became popular with 6 million listens in two months. And Instagram users create their own trends under the track Akilbek Allan (itsakilbek). During 2022 and 2023, Akilbek released 6 tracks, one track became popular. The track was released early summer on June 2, the title is "I'm in love But". Akilbek continues to amaze with his talent and work in creativity.

-“In this life, the only thing we can do is be human.”

In 2022, Akilbek decided to make a musical career, and quit his government job, and began to take up music and study producing, about Allanazarov Akilbek was born in the city of Nukus, October 8, 1995, in an ordinary family of teachers, he studied at school named after. Berdakha, graduated with honors. As he himself told in his interview, Akilbek's creativity is on my blood, because my grandmother was one of the writers of Karakalpakstan in the 1940s. Since childhood, he was interested in musical instruments and began to study and play the piano. After finishing school, he said that he really wanted to go to music college, but his parents chose the path of a lawyer, but as Akilbek said in his post on Instagram:“it's never too late to become who you want to be.”

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

28-year-old performer Akilbek Allan (real name Akilbek Allanazarov) comes from Karakalpakstan, a city in Nukus. Now he lives in Nukus, works as a producer and IT specialist. Akilbek Allan debuted in October 2022 with the song“After Dark”, and since then has released five more singles:“Sunrise?”,“Often”,“Friendland”,“You are my paradise” and this year“I'm in love” but". It is noted that in March his single“I'm in love but” blew up TikTok.

