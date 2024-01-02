Azerbaijan's Revenues From Tomato Exports Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $140.5 million in January-November last year, Azernews reports.

According to the information, this is 10.3 million USD or 6.83% less than in 11 months of 2022.

In November 2023, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth 14.4 million USD. This is 0.7 million USD or 5.11% more than in November 2022.

It should be noted that in January-November last year, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to 31.5 billion U.S. dollars, while exports in the non-oil sector increased by 10.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 3 billion U.S. dollars. US dollars.