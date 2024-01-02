               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Revenues From Tomato Exports Increase


1/2/2024 6:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $140.5 million in January-November last year, Azernews reports.

According to the information, this is 10.3 million USD or 6.83% less than in 11 months of 2022.

In November 2023, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth 14.4 million USD. This is 0.7 million USD or 5.11% more than in November 2022.

It should be noted that in January-November last year, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to 31.5 billion U.S. dollars, while exports in the non-oil sector increased by 10.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 3 billion U.S. dollars. US dollars.

MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107676294

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search