Market Of Compulsory Insurance In Azerbaijan Grows


1/2/2024 6:09:56 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

The market of compulsory insurance in Azerbaijan has grown by 36% In January-November last year, Azernews reports.

295 million 635 thousand manat of insurance premiums were collected in Azerbaijan within the framework of compulsory insurance.

Recall that for 2022 the number of insurance premiums amounted to AZN 970 million 823 thousand, the number of insurance payments amounted to AZN 433 million 202. Payments for third party health damage amounted to AZN 1 million.

