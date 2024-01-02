Market Of Compulsory Insurance In Azerbaijan Grows

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The market of compulsory insurance in Azerbaijan has grown by
36% In January-November last year, Azernews reports.
295 million 635 thousand manat of insurance premiums were
collected in Azerbaijan within the framework of compulsory
insurance.
Recall that for 2022 the number of insurance premiums amounted to
AZN 970 million 823 thousand, the number of insurance payments
amounted to AZN 433 million 202. Payments for third party health
damage amounted to AZN 1 million.
