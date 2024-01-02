Massive Missile Attack On Kyiv: 43 People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and another 43 were injured in a massive missile attack on Kyiv city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports



“I went to a high-rise building in Solomianskyi district of the capital, where a fire broke out following a morning missile attack. The picture is depressing... Rescuers, firefighters, and medics are now working at the scene...

There are 43 injured in the house in Solomianskyi district. One woman died. 37 people were hospitalized. Assistance was rendered to six people at the scene," the mayor wrote.

He said that a temporary warming center has been set up near the house, where people are being provided with the necessary assistance.

According to Klitschko, the missile attack also damaged buildings in Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts. Emergency services are working everywhere.

In addition, following the attack, residential buildings in some districts of the city have been left without electricity or water supply. Utility companies are now working to restore the services.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 2, Kyiv's air defense forces and means destroyed all enemy Shahed UAVs, more than 60 Kh-101/Kh555Kh-55 missiles and 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles.