Tavria Sector: Enemy Intensifies Aircraft Activity, 35 Strikes Per Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the Russian occupation forces reduced the number of combat engagements and intensified tactical aircraft activity. At the same time, the Defense Forces eliminated 357 invaders and 50 pieces of enemy military equipment over the day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Having reduced the number of combat engagements, the occupiers intensified combat aircraft activity - 35 air strikes were launched over the past day. Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS and a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. The enemy conducted 26 combat engagements and launched 823 artillery attacks in the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops. Our defenders and defendresses are steadfastly holding the defense and conducting active operations in the designated areas," noted Tarnavskyi.

Massive missile attack on: 43 people injured

According to him, the enemy lost 357 troops and 50 pieces of military equipment over the past day, including 3 tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, 5 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 20 UAVs, 10 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed three ammunition depots and two other important enemy targets.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 810 Russian invaders over the past day.