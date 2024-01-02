Russian Army Kills 515 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of January 2, 515 children have been killed in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full scale invasion.

“More than 1,694 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of January 2, 2024, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 515 children were killed and more than 1,179 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

On January 1, a 15-year-old boy was killed in an enemy UAV attack in Odesa.

Russian armed aggression affects over 1,686in Ukraine

On January 2, a 2-year-old boy was injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, he was hospitalized.

On the same day, five children aged 6 to 13 were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv.

On January 2, a 6-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack in Kyiv region.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders use children as hostages to put pressure on parents who refuse to cooperate.