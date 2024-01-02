Invest Today In The Future Of Carbon Capture: Net-Zero Smokestack Emissions

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 1, 2024 12:40 am - KLIR Sky Ltd. is providing a clear path forward for companies interested in carbon capture; their new smokestack capture tech is currently in its fundraising stage, and has already been successfully implemented in the field.

Look Forward To A Greener World

As we continue to tackle climate problems presented by climate change, new solutions are constantly being proposed. As we all know, there is no easy answer to the multifaceted problems caused by greenhouse gas emissions, just as there isn't one clear source of pollution.

One such pollution reduction solution that has already shown promise is the carbon capture method. Though the idea of carbon capture has been around for nearly a century, the technology has made significant strides in recent years toward facilitating net-zero emissions for companies around the globe.

Pulling the Smoke Out of Smokestacks

During operation, carbon capture machines connect directly to smokestacks to remove pollutants like carbon dioxide, methane, and carbon monoxide. The gases are scrubbed, condensed, and transformed into salable assets. This allows companies using this technology to reduce their carbon footprint and earn income from recycled gases and carbon credits.

Environmental tech startup KLIR Sky showcases a vision that is already turning heads among investors and industry giants. Their carbon capture tech is currently in its fundraising phase, and when it enters production, it will give companies the ability to remove virtually 100% of all harmful gases from their emissions.

Why is Carbon Capture Important?

According to the EPA, US smokestacks emitted around 1.5 billion metric tons of CO2, representing about 27% of total CO2 emissions and 15% of the country's methane emissions.

To combat this, the US Government has implemented Carbon Credit programs, allowing companies to apply a major tax cut depending on how much carbon was removed through the capture process. As previously mentioned, captured assets can also be resold at a profit.

KLIR Sky provides an efficient pollution mitigation solution with mobile KLIR Sky units. This technology contains patented components that liquefy extracted gases for reuse. If your company is interested in carbon capture and the Carbon Credit program, there has never been a better time to invest.

What Is KLIR Sky?

The KLIR Sky Machine is compact enough to ship in a standard shipping container and can be customized to a factory's requirements.

The technology is currently in the final stages of pre-commercialization and the crowdfunding campaign is expected to cover complete systems integration and connection for their first client.

With KLIR Sky's Pollution Reduction as a Service (PRaaS) model, your company no longer has to choose between sustainability and profit. Transitioning to the technology requires little or no upfront investment, with revenue per KLIR Sky Machine estimated at $300,000 monthly - truly a net win for net-zero emissions.

The PRaaS model provides value for any industry with greenhouse gas emissions, including utilities, manufacturing, and transportation. These sectors account for over 75% of all pollution-related damages, says the EPA. After establishing itself in the US market, KLIR Sky plans to expand its service internationally.

About KLIR Sky Ltd

KLIR Sky Ltd is a startup providing patented Pollution Reduction as a Service (PRaaS) technology to help businesses reduce their environmental impact. Founder and CEO Nicholas Upchurch developed the KLIR Sky machine to capture, transform, and reuse smokestack greenhouse gases. The senior management team includes President and COO Chris Greyling, COO Patrick White, and CFO Tyler Friesen.

A company spokesperson said: "With our technology, businesses no longer have to choose between sustainability and profit. We provide the solution to significantly reduce smokestack pollution and help build a healthier future for everyone."

If you are interested in investing or securing this technology for your own company, the WeFunder page is now open and is rapidly progressing toward the funding goal. Early investments are priced at $0.45 per share, with predictions placing the company at a pre-money valuation of $43 million.

