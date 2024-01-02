Summit Margherita: The Joy And Excitement Of Trekking Third Highest Summit In Africa

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 1, 2024 6:55 am - Trekking the Rwenzori Mountain range in Uganda is going to once in lifetime experience for you.

If you love trekking and nature attacks you again and again, you must try the Summit of Margherita in Uganda. Mt. Stanley's Margherita Peak (5,109 meters/16,762 feet) is commonly known as Margherita Peak or Summit Margherita. It is the highest peak of the Rwenzori Mountains and the third highest peak in Africa after Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters/19,341 feet) and Mt. Kenya (5,199 meters/17,057 feet).

Ice Rock Trekking is one of the foremost travel and tourism agencies in Africa offering trekking to the Rwenzori Mountains. They provide all possible modern facilities and professional support to enthusiastic trekkers and tourists. The Rwenzori Mountains National Park has UNESCO's World Heritage tag due to its exceptional ecological significance and natural beauty. The Rwenzori Mountain range is home to hundreds of different varieties of plants and animals some of which are rare in the earth. Its geographical significance is also immense concerning Africa. It's a part of Albertine Rift which is a region with high biodiversity and endemism. The Rwenzori Mountains and Margherita Peak offer challenging climbing to the trekkers. It involves trekking through different ecological conditions such as dense forests, glaciers, steep ascends, and alpine meadows. From a distance the mountain range, especially the peaks such as Summit Margherita is found to be veiled with mists and clouds that look truly lavish and mesmerizing.

Trekking the Rwenzori Mountain range in Uganda is going to once in lifetime experience for you. Contact Ice Rock Trekking for the complete itinerary and plan. They arrange a 10-day comprehensive itinerary to the Rwenzori Mountains including Margherita Peak. The itinerary is planned in the following ways:

On day one, you arrive at Entebbe International Airport in Kampala. You are then transferred to a hotel with all modern facilities.

On day two, Your guide appointed by Ice Rock Trekking will pick you up from the hotel and drive to Kasese via the Fort portal. It's a 7-8-hour journey. At Kasese, you will stay in a hotel and get prepared with the help of a guide for hiking.

On day three, the actual trekking starts from Nyakalengija. You reach at Nyanbitaba Hut by evening. You get rest and food from time to time. The experienced guide takes care of everything.

On day four, you start from Nyabitaba camp to reach John Matte Hut at an elevation of 3350m. From Nyabitaba, you can find Mt. Stanley and Mt. Speke.

On day five, You start in the morning from John Matte Hut to reach Bujuku Hut at an elevation of 3977m. The journey takes 4-5 hours.

On day six, You reach Elena Hut at an elevation of 4541m. From this point, those who target Margherita Peak take the normal path, and the rest who want to end the hiking take the trail on the left to Kitandara Hut.

On day seven, You start from Elena Hut to the base of Stanley Glacier close to Margherita Peak. From this phase, only physically fit and experienced climbers are allowed to reach the next point which is Summit Margherita. After touching the peak you return to Kitandara Hut.

On day eight, you start descending from Kitandara Hut to Yeoman Hut which is located at an elevation of 3260m.

On day nine, you descend further to Kasese where you actually start the trekking. This time you take a different path from a different experience.

On day ten, you are back in Kampala to spend a day there or take your flight home or elsewhere.

