ACC Wins The Iconswm-CE Excellence Award For Its Sustainable Co-Processing Practices

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 2nd January 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has been bestowed with 'Excellence Award in Co-processing' at the 13th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy (IconSWM-CE) and IPLA Global Forum 2023, acknowledging the Company's remarkable efforts in sustainability.



ACC's Wadi and Chanda units were presented awards, at an event held at K J Somaiya Institute of Management, shedding light on their exemplary efforts in implementing sustainable co-processing practices. The Company's waste management arm â€“ 'Geoclean' offers sustainable waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, public, and municipal sectors. Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, the Company is contributing to a cleaner environment and conserving natural resources through replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels & raw materials (AFR). Co-processing ensures recovery of energy and recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residue.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said "This recognition highlights our dedication to a substantial change that improves the environmental impact. We are honoured to have received recognition and awards for our efforts in the circular economy. Through our Geoclean platform, we provide the finest possible contribution to the ethical co-processing of garbage for a sustainable future."



ACC continues to prioritize sustainability in its operations, aligning with its commitment to excellence. The accolade not only acknowledges ACC's current achievements but also reinforces its dedication to pioneering sustainable practices in the cement industry.





About ACC Limited



ACC Limited is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It is a member of the Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 18 cement manufacturing sites, 83+ concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised amongst India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2023 and among 'Iconic Brands of India' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognized for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.

