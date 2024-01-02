Displaced Palestinians Flee Flaming Gaza In Search For Necessities Of Life

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature By Wesam Abu Zaid

GAZA, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Amid the ongoing Israeli occuption aggression on Gaza Strip for the past three months, displaced Palestinians had to flee their homes and take shelter in a plastic tents' camp suffering form lack of the simple humanitarian needs.

The Suffering of the displaced Palestinians from the city of Rafah continues as they were forced again by the Israeli occupation forces to seek refuge in camps alongside the Egyptian border.

Plastic tents are setup on the streets and alleys while Palestinians wonder around in search for food, water and shelter for their families.

The situation in the camp lacks the simplest living conditions' needs amidst harsh winter. They are in dire need for help.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that Gaza is suffering from famine as 40 percent of the population have no access to food or water. (end)

