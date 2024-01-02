Kuwait PM Sends Cable Of Condolences To Japan's Emperor

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to Emperor Naruhito of Japan following the Ishikawa earthquake. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims of the earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan. (end) dss

