Zarqa Re-Exports Top JD200M In 2023

Zarqa, Jan. 2 (Petra) - The value of re-exports of factories and companies in Zarqa governorate totaled JD238 million in 2023.The number of certificates of origin issued by the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC) and its office in the Zarqa Free Zone reached 5,715 certificates during the past year.The ZCC Chairman Hussein Shreim stated on Tuesday that most of Zarqa's exports were vehicles, foodstuff, medicine, medical supplies, furniture, stationery, construction material, sanitary ware, electrical appliances, clothing, and jewelry.

