6 Security Personnel Injured In Attack By Militants In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 2 (IANS) Five Manipur Police commandos and a BSF jawan were injured in an attack by suspected Kuki militants at bordering Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police officials in Imphal said that the suspected Kuki militants targeted the vehicles carrying police commandos and Border Security Personnel as they were en route the border town Moreh close to Myanmar injuring five police commandos and a BSF rifleman.

The militants fired on the security forces from their various sophisticated weapons while the police commandos and the BSF jawans were jointly conducting search operations to nab the rebels.

All the injured security personnel were airlifted to Imphal for better medical treatment.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the attack and visited the hospitals where the injured security personnel were undergoing medical treatment.

With this Tuesday's incident 11 security personnel have been injured in different incidents of extremists' attacks in the same Tengnoupal district since Saturday.

On Monday evening, in a separate incident, four people were killed and 14 others injured by armed attackers at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district.

The armed attackers wearing police uniforms came in four vehicles and opened fire from their sophisticated weapons at people following a quarrel over the forcible collections of money from the people, mostly belonging to Muslims.

The identity of the killers has not yet been ascertained.

--IANS

sc/dpb