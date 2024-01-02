Vigyan Path Proposed Around Lucknow City

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 2 (IANS) A new road corridor is being planned around Lucknow city to cater to the growing needs of the city and meet the future demand of increasing traffic and population.

The road would also act as the main carriageway to improve connectivity within the state capital region (SCR).

To be called Vigyan Path, the new route, which would act as the outermost ring road for the city, would connect the neighbouring districts through high-speed road carriageways and help in accessing the various towns, including Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Unnao as well as Lucknow, quickly.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also planned to set up many industrial parks, educational institutions and other industrial units by developing 20 nodes.

The length of Vigyan Path, as per the initial outline and concept plan, would be close to 250 km.

“After Shaheed Path and Outer Ring Road, commuters will get access to Vigyan Path. We would also dedicate the corridor to former PM and city MP Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” said a government spokesman.

The six-lane carriageway would have at least 20 more interconnecting routes to link the main routes, national highways and state highways around the circular outermost ring road which would act as the catalyst to foster industrial growth in the SCR.

Agri business, food processing park, pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry would be set up. The state government is also planning to set up an advanced chemistry cell, solar battery and solar panel centres, IT software parks, GI tag production and conservation centres in the region.

As per the outline of UP SCR, the route would also be used to decongest Lucknow and set up commercial offices, government buildings, government hostels and administrative buildings.

A disaster management centre and fire training centre along with a commando training unit would also be set up.

Officials said that the new road corridor to link the various towns and cities would also help in boosting the USD 1 trillion economy of the state and improve commercial activity within UP SCR.

--IANS

amita/dpb