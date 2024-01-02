US consents ‘emergency’ weapons sale to Israel

(MENAFN) In an extraordinary move, the United States State Department has granted emergency approval for the sale of artillery ammunition worth USD147.5 million to Israel, bypassing the customary congressional review process. The deal, which includes over 57,000 155MM artillery shells along with associated fuses, primers, and charges, was announced by the United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Friday.



While such arms sales typically require the approval of Congress, the legislative body is currently on recess. Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified the emergency authorization, stating that an immediate sale to the Government of Israel was imperative. This marks the second instance in a month that Blinken has employed this justification, having previously approved the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of 120mm tank ammunition to Israel.



The artillery shells for Israel will be sourced from United States stockpiles. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency emphasized in its statement that the proposed sale would not adversely impact United States defense readiness. However, recent conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine have strained Pentagon stocks, raising concerns about the availability of munitions.



This emergency arms sale follows a pattern of logistical challenges faced by the United States in managing its arms inventory. The Pentagon has redirected resources, supplying more than 2 million 155MM rounds to Ukraine since February 2022. In January, the United States rerouted shells from its stockpiles in Israel and South Korea to Ukraine, leaving Israel under-equipped during the conflict with Hamas in October. To address this, tens of thousands of shells initially designated for Ukraine were subsequently returned to Israel.



As geopolitical tensions persist, the emergency approval of arms sales underscores the complexities and urgency involved in managing international arms transfers. The move also sheds light on the intricacies of maintaining a delicate balance between supporting allies and addressing immediate security concerns while navigating the intricate web of global conflicts.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107676200