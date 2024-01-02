UK to transfer new missile package to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In response to the recent intensified Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets, the United Kingdom has pledged to send 200 additional missiles to Kiev, the United Kingdom Defense Ministry announced on Friday. The move follows a significant wave of attacks by Russian forces, prompting increased support from the international community for Ukraine.



The United Kingdom Defense Ministry revealed that last year, Britain developed air defense systems capable of launching Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles (ASRAAM) from the ground, specifically tailored to meet the requirements of the Ukrainian military. Furthermore, London provided training to Ukrainian troops on operating these systems, enhancing the country's defense capabilities against aerial threats.



According to the United Kingdom Defense Ministry's statement, the United Kingdom has already supplied Kiev with EUR4.6 billion (USD5.86 billion) worth of military aid. An additional EUR2.3 billion has been earmarked for Ukraine until the end of the financial year on March 31, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.



Ukraine reported that it experienced the largest Russian drone and missile assault since the conflict began in February 2022 on Thursday and Friday. The onslaught allegedly involved at least 158 projectiles, with Kiev claiming the interception of 27 drones and 87 cruise missiles. The attacks resulted in 30 casualties and left 160 people wounded.



Confirming the military actions, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged conducting 50 "group" strikes and a single "massive" barrage using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and high-precision weapons. The targets included defense industry sites, military airfields, arms depots, and troop positions, with Moscow asserting the successful hitting of all targets.



In response to the reported civilian casualties, Moscow's envoy to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, placed blame on what he alleged were malfunctioning Western-supplied air defense systems deployed deliberately in residential areas by Ukraine. Nebenzia stated, "It is difficult to imagine greater cynicism. If not for the work of the Ukrainian air defense, there would have been no civilian casualties."



As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, the provision of additional missiles by the United Kingdom signals ongoing international support for Ukraine's defense efforts. The geopolitical landscape remains complex, with the accusations and counter-accusations between Russia and Ukraine underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to address the crisis and protect civilian populations caught in the crossfire.



