(MENAFN) As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, United Nation President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning about the grave threat it poses to NATO security, emphasizing the potential for Washington to become directly involved in the crisis. In a statement released on Friday, Biden condemned Russia's recent missile barrage on Ukraine, labeling it a "brutal attack" with the apparent intent of "obliterating Ukraine and subjugating its people."



Highlighting the broader implications of the conflict, Biden stressed that "the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine" and have significant repercussions for the security of both NATO and Europe. He cautioned that when dictators and autocrats are allowed to act with impunity in Europe, there is an increased risk of the United States being drawn into the conflict directly, and the consequences would reverberate globally.



Amid Russia's intensifying military actions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported conducting 50 "group" strikes and a single "massive" barrage in recent days, successfully targeting military infrastructure and troop positions in Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Biden urged Congress to approve his supplemental funding request, which includes over USD60 billion to support Ukraine in its struggle against the ongoing aggression.



However, Biden's appeal for additional funding faces resistance from Republicans in Congress, who have been hesitant to grant approval for several weeks. Their reluctance is tied to a demand for Biden to enhance security measures on the southern United Nations border. The White House has repeatedly emphasized that without congressional approval, the authorized funds for Ukraine will soon be depleted, adding urgency to the situation.



While tensions escalate, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Biden's claims earlier this month, labeling them as "complete nonsense." Putin suggested that Biden, in understanding the fallacy of such assertions, clung to this narrative to justify what he deemed as "misguided" policies toward Russia.



As the world watches the unfolding developments in Ukraine, the possibility of direct United Nations involvement in the conflict adds a layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape. The ongoing debate in Congress over funding underscores the challenges in coordinating a unified response to the crisis, raising questions about the potential consequences and the broader implications for international relations.





