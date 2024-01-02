Botswana Mining & Energy Conference 2024: Experience BME - Networking, Innovation, And Business Opportunities (Botswana, Botswana - March 13-14, 2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Botswana Mining & Energy" conference has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

WHAT IS BOTSWANA MINING & ENERGY CONFERENCE AND EXPO (BME)

BME is the region's only international mining, renewables, power & construction conference and exhibition in Botswana and a gathering of top mining, power & energy executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies and equipment producers for two days of networking, knowledge sharing and business matching.

The event has separate 2 days conference, with free-to-attend exhibition, hosting the region's leading mining, energy & technology providers.

WHO WILL BE THERE



900 Visitors

150 Delegates

70 Exhibitors

40 Speakers

1 Unmissable Show

Mining Companies

Energy & Renewables

Firms

Construction & Materials Handling

Power, Transmission & Distribution Service Providers

Speakers

MOSES K. TSHETLHANE

Mineral Economist

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy

Botswana

CHARLES SIWAWA

CEO

Botswana Chamber of Mines

Botswana

MASHALE PHUMPHI

Managing Director

Shumba Energy

Botswana

DR I.B MATSHEDISO

Board of Directors

Morupule Coal Mine

Botswana

TUMISANG LETLAKANA

General Secretary

Green Energy and Sustainability Association (GESA)

Botswana

NASEEM BANU LAHRI

Managing Director

Lucara Botswana

Botswana

GARGI MISHRA

Digital Transformation

International Women in Mining

Botswana

RONALD BOIKANYO

Managing Director

Energy X Petroleum

Botswana

BOINEELO LOBELO

Project Director - Environmental Advisor

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security

Botswana

THAPELO TSHEOLE

CEO

Botswana Stock Exchange

Botswana

BOIKOBO BASHI PAYA

Executive Director (Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability and Legal Compliance)

Khoemacau Mining

Botswana

MOATLHODI SEBABOLE

Chief Economist

First National Bank of Botswana Limited

Botswana

TEFO MOLOSIWA

Head, Safety and Sustainability

Debswana Diamond Company

Botswana

GAONE NONO KEITUMETSE

Strategy and Business Improvement Manager

Debswana Diamonds,

Botswana

THABISO MANAMELA

Managing Director

Pawa House

South Africa

KNEIPE SETLHARE

Country Manager

Giyani Metals Corp

Botswana

NLUME MODISE

Chief Investment Officer

African Alliance

Botswana

LYNETTE ARMSTRONG

Acting Managing Director

Debswana Diamonds

Botswana

MMAMA (MHLANGA) FICHANI

Vice President (HR and Communications)

Khoemacau Mining

Botswana

CROSS KGOSIDIILE

CEO

Botswana Power Corporation

Botswana

