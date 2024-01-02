Botswana Mining & Energy Conference 2024: Experience BME - Networking, Innovation, And Business Opportunities (Botswana, Botswana - March 13-14, 2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT IS BOTSWANA MINING & ENERGY CONFERENCE AND EXPO (BME)
BME is the region's only international mining, renewables, power & construction conference and exhibition in Botswana and a gathering of top mining, power & energy executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies and equipment producers for two days of networking, knowledge sharing and business matching.
The event has separate 2 days conference, with free-to-attend exhibition, hosting the region's leading mining, energy & technology providers.
WHO WILL BE THERE
900 Visitors 150 Delegates 70 Exhibitors 40 Speakers 1 Unmissable Show Mining Companies Energy & Renewables Firms Construction & Materials Handling Power, Transmission & Distribution Service Providers
Speakers
MOSES K. TSHETLHANE
Mineral Economist
Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy
Botswana
CHARLES SIWAWA
CEO
Botswana Chamber of Mines
Botswana
MASHALE PHUMPHI
Managing Director
Shumba Energy
Botswana
DR I.B MATSHEDISO
Board of Directors
Morupule Coal Mine
Botswana
TUMISANG LETLAKANA
General Secretary
Green Energy and Sustainability Association (GESA)
Botswana
NASEEM BANU LAHRI
Managing Director
Lucara Botswana
Botswana
GARGI MISHRA
Digital Transformation
International Women in Mining
Botswana
RONALD BOIKANYO
Managing Director
Energy X Petroleum
Botswana
BOINEELO LOBELO
Project Director - Environmental Advisor
Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security
Botswana
THAPELO TSHEOLE
CEO
Botswana Stock Exchange
Botswana
BOIKOBO BASHI PAYA
Executive Director (Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability and Legal Compliance)
Khoemacau Mining
Botswana
MOATLHODI SEBABOLE
Chief Economist
First National Bank of Botswana Limited
Botswana
TEFO MOLOSIWA
Head, Safety and Sustainability
Debswana Diamond Company
Botswana
GAONE NONO KEITUMETSE
Strategy and Business Improvement Manager
Debswana Diamonds,
Botswana
THABISO MANAMELA
Managing Director
Pawa House
South Africa
KNEIPE SETLHARE
Country Manager
Giyani Metals Corp
Botswana
NLUME MODISE
Chief Investment Officer
African Alliance
Botswana
LYNETTE ARMSTRONG
Acting Managing Director
Debswana Diamonds
Botswana
MMAMA (MHLANGA) FICHANI
Vice President (HR and Communications)
Khoemacau Mining
Botswana
CROSS KGOSIDIILE
CEO
Botswana Power Corporation
Botswana
